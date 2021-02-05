Sweet and savory Big Game recipes with Pat and Alyssa

While we might not be going to big parties for this year’s Big Game, we can still have SUPER fun game-day food at home!

WANE 15 First News anchors Pat Hoffmann and Alyssa Ivanson display their dishes for the Big Game Tailgate.

First News anchors Alyssa Ivanson and Pat Hoffmann cooked up some sweet and savory options! The recipes are easy and yummy – the best of both worlds!

The WANE 15 Big Game Tailgate spread

Pat’s “Not-Chicken-Wing” BBQ Riblets:

Pat Hoffmann’s BBQ Riblets

First, pick up a rack of baby back ribs, which should weigh between 2 ½ and 3 pounds (St. Louis style will work as well, if that’s what your shop has in stock). Ask for them to be halved lengthwise so that you have two long strips, and then cut between each rib bone to make individual ribs.

In a large bowl, whisk together ½ cup unseasoned rice vinegar, 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 cup maple syrup, ¾ cup English (or Dijon) mustard, and ⅔ cup gochujang until smooth.

Season the ribs with kosher salt, toss to coat, and transfer to the marinade. Turn to coat ribs, and let sit 1 hour.

Preheat your oven to 375°.Transfer the ribs to a rimmed baking sheet and pour about 1 cup of the marinade over.

Roast, uncovered, for 15 minutes, then baste with the reserved marinade.

Roast for 15 minutes more, then turn the ribs over, baste again, and set timer for 10 more minutes (that would be the 40 minute mark, total).

At this point, check the riblets.

You should be able to see rendered fat on the pan, and around the edges some of the marinade may be reduced, bubbling, and starting to get dark.

The ribs should be shiny, glazed and tender, with meat that has pulled back from the bone.

Try one! If you think they need to be even more glazed, baste a final time, then roast 5–10 minutes longer (the ribs will eventually dry out if overcooked).

Meanwhile, turn the marinade into a dipping sauce: Combine any extra marinade and ½ cup water in a medium sauté pan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; cook 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, to slightly reduce (this step is important since the marinade was in contact with the uncooked ribs).

Enjoy with your favorite sides!

Recipe from Bon Appetit

Alyssa’s Cookies & Cream Cheese FOOTball:

Alyssa loves making food that also involves a little creativity. While you can have this cheese ball in a typical round shape, why not make it into a football for Game Day!?

Alyssa Ivanson’s Cookies and Cream Cheese Ball

Ingredients

1 package (8oz) cream cheese, softened

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp chocolate syrup

18 double stuff Oreos, crushed

1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and butter for 3 minutes. Add powdered sugar and beat an additional 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Remove a spoonful (about 2-3 Tbsp) and place in a small ziploc bag. Seal and set aside. To the bowl of cream cheese, add chocolate syrup and crushed Oreo cookies. Blend completely. Line a large bowl with plastic wrap. Drop the cream cheese mixture into the plastic wrap lined bowl. Fold up the plastic around the cheese ball. Refrigerate for about an hour. Remove plastic wrap and shape cheese ball into a football on a serving plate. Press chocolate chips into top and sides until completely covered. Using your reserved baggie of cream cheese mixture, snip off the corner and pipe “laces” onto your cheese ball. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Enjoy with pretzels, graham crackers, apples, or Nilla wafers.

**note from Alyssa: I needed more than a cup of mini chocolate chips to have enough to cover the football – I probably used about 3/4 of a bag.

Recipe from Shugary Sweets