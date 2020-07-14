Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
First federal execution in nearly 2 decades carried out in Indiana
Video
Ventura County officials ID body found in Lake Piru as missing actress Naya Rivera
Video
Double-homicide suspect in California found dead in Tijuana
‘Shame on you’: Protester interrupts Florida Gov. DeSantis during COVID-19 update
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
At the Library
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:22 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:22 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
Trending Stories
US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades
NACS unveils initial reopening plan, will work with other districts to finalize
Video
Comet NEOWISE Fort Wayne viewing guide
Video
Fort Wayne 11-year-old’s lemonade stand raises thousands to support Black Lives Matter cause
Video
Kroger to stop giving coin change in response to nationwide coin shortage
Don't Miss
Fort Wayne 11-year-old’s lemonade stand raises thousands to support Black Lives Matter cause
Video
Comet NEOWISE Fort Wayne viewing guide
Video
Watch: Coast Guard helicopter rescues stranded kayaker
Video
How to stay safe from coronavirus at the pool or beach
Video
Three Rivers Festival week: Take a ride on a virtual river excursion
Video
Pictures: Funnel clouds spotted
Gallery
Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down
Video