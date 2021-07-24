Support fighting crime by getting up close and personal with show cars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rock the Fort Car Show is back for the 6th year. The show features close to 200 show cars and all proceeds benefit crime stoppers.

The show is Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweet Cars off of West Jefferson Boulevard. For those interested in registering, follow the link to do so for $20. Awards, music and food will be at the event. It is open for the public for free for those interested in seeing the cars.

Michelle Corrao will be at the event signing her book ‘Found’ and meeting those in attendance.

The event benefits crime stoppers, a community program that uses the public’s help to gather tips to fight crime. The organization offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 to citizens who help provide information. The non-profit organization is funded through public donations. Information can be received via phone, online or through the P3 app. The phone number is, 260-436-STOP (7867).