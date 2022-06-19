WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Smith-Green community school’s superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile is resigning, according to a letter of resignation he wrote on June 15th.

“I want to thank the Board for giving me this opportunity five years ago, and for your constant support during my career at Smitth-Green.” Hile said in his letter.

“I am very proud of the work we have done, and all of the amazing things we have been able to accomplish together. It has truly been an honor to serve the Churubusco community as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. I am leaving with so many happy memories and wish nothing but the best to the school district and community.”

Dr. Hile’s resignation will go into effect on June 30th. He accepted a similar position at Noblesville Schools according to an email from Jeremy Hart, Smith-Green School Board President.

Smith-Green Community Schools board of school trustees is hiring Dr. Richard Zimmerly as Interim Superintendent. Dr. Zimmerly retired several years ago after serving as Westview Schools’ superintendent for over two decades.