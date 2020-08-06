Summer Savor Fort Wayne is here

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summer Savor Fort Wayne is a bit warmer this year.

The popular restaurant week is happening in August for the first time. This event that typically takes place in January hopes to bring business and love that local businesses and restaurants need.

This event runs from August 5-16.

29 restaurants are participating this year and feature 3-course menu deals. Many are offering outdoor seating and carryout options. For a list of participating restaurants and menu items go to visitfortwayne.com/savor.

When dining out during Savor Fort Wayne, share a photo on Instagram from your meal and use the hashtag #SavorFW. After the event, one winner from submitted photos will receive local dining gift cards worth more than $100.

WANE 15 is also doing a giveaway for Summer Savor Fort Wayne. Visit here for a chance to win.