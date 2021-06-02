Summer Nights at the Embassy begin Wednesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summer Nights at the Embassy Theatre is back and has plenty of music and food for everyone to enjoy.

“Summer Nights continues the tradition of highlighting and celebrating local musicians in the Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom. Local food vendors join each event for the entire series. A cash bar and concessions are available as well,” the Embassy Theatre said. “A favorite feature is access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can see Fort Wayne from a spectacular vantage point while enjoying a drink or food and soaking in the beautiful weather alongside friends and loved ones.”

Last year, capacity was capped around 50 to accommodate the guidelines associated with the pandemic. This season, however, the Embassy Theater is welcoming back larger crowds with a capacity of 200 at the first event with the hopes to increase as the series progresses. The theater is also eliminating the virtual component. Instead, the organization will feature a web cam that will broadcast every Wednesday during the entirety of the event to encourage the community to come downtown and support the Embassy, performers and catering partners.

Summer Nights begins June 2 and continues until Sept. 9. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m.

The full season lineup along with planned food vendors are subject to change.

Single tickets for all events are $5. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com. Flex Pass can be purchased here.

The Embassy Theatre said it will continue to follow and make adjustments to local guidelines to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

Presenting sponsors for the series are Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater, The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.