Substitute teacher shortage increases with pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Schools in Northeast, Indiana and across the state are struggling to find teachers and substitutes during the coronavirus pandemic.

For years there has been a teacher and substitute teacher shortage in Indiana. Nine months into a the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for substitutes is at an all time high.

“It has been difficult,” said Indiana State Teachers Association President Kevin Gambill. “I’m not going to sugar coat any of the work but I am exceedingly proud of the work they are doing.”

The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) is the states largest union of teachers and education professionals in the state. With the spread of COVID the ISTA is seeing school districts and teachers stretched thin.

Gambill says most teachers are working triple duty. Not only are they teaching students in class face to face, they are also instructed students who are in class but on there computer and students taking the class remotely. Teachers are required to keep track of their students whether in class, at home or quarantining.

With the spread of COVID-19 schools are finding their that a majority of their subs are stepping away from the classroom.

“The issue that we have had is that we’ve relied heavily on our most recent retired teachers to be substitutes,” Gambill said. “Many of them enjoy coming back, but during the pandemic they recognize that they were in that demographic that was really encouraged to stay home and focus on their health. That has really exacerbated the problem.”

When some districts are short on subs they move teachers’ schedules around. So, instead of having a period to plan lessons they are covering other classes. In other district para-professionals teachers assistance in elementary schools are being pulled from classrooms and helping students one-on-one to then cover for classes.

“In the extreme cases we do know of school districts that have closed individual buildings and in some cases the entire district and move back to remove because they did not have enough facility and staff to safely open the building,” Gambill said.

Due to the shortage many schools are going above and beyond to recruit subs. Locally schools are posting calls for help on social media and running ads in local newspapers daily to try and draw new subs.

Each district is a little different when it comes to the requirements a person must have to become a sub. Some school ask for some college credit while others simply want a person to have a high school diploma. One requirement all schools require is that a person must pass a background check.

The average pay for a substitute is between $75 dollars to $125 dollars a day. It will change from district to district. It will also change depending on a person credentials. If a substitute teacher has experience or is a retired teacher they are more likely to receive a higher pay.

To apply to work as a substitute Gambill says to contact the district you want to work at.

“I would encourage anyone who has thought or considered moving into education as a profession it would give them an opportunity what that world is like,” Gambill said. “Folks that recognize that there is a problem and they have the time and availability and meet all of the qualifications I would encourage them.”

Gambill hopes that once the pandemic has passed the shortage of subs will get better.