Sub-Freezing temperatures continue with a break by Sunday

Today will be our thirteenth day below freezing. The streak will end at sixteen as we’ll see highs in teens on Saturday.

By Sunday we finally see temperatures at least slightly above freezing with highs in the middle 30s. We’re also going to see a chance of snow.

Temperatures will stay above freezing through all of next week, even topping out in the upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday!

Our average seasonal high is 37-degrees so temperatures continue to stay almost 20-degrees below the 30-year-average.