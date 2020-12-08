Students wrap gifts for families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School will continue a tradition that has been going on for over 40 years. Students are wrapping donating presents to give to the Christmas Bureau for families in need.

Starting at 8 a.m. students will be bringing in boxes and wrapping paper to put together Christmas gifts for families in Allen County that add up to over 300 gifts. The gifts will be stacked around the school’s gymnasium, also known as “The Cage” before taken to the Christmas Bureau. Each family will also be provided a meal and each member of the family is gifted a new outfit.

Kyle Jane, a chemistry teacher who leads the Christmas Bureau donation program says, “we do Christ centered education and part of that is loving your neighbor, we really want to teach students about giving and helping others.”