FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sewer work will force the closure of a stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne.
The stretch is between Cook and Wallen.
It will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday June 21 with expected completion on Friday, June 30.
by: Joe Carroll
