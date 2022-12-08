Picture shows a safe similar to the one stolen from the Badger home, however, the Badger safe was in pristine condition.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.

On December 8, 2012, Lowell R. Badger, 85, of rural Sullivan County was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012. Since Badger’s death in 2012, Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and combed many areas of land and water in the Sullivan County area on foot, with aircraft, all-terrain vehicles, boats, and SCUBA divers.

Investigators believe someone in the community has information related to this case and they are urged to come forward and provide the information. Police want people to know that if they are afraid of reporting what they know, law enforcement has the means to mitigate those concerns.

Law enforcement and the Badger family continue to solicit help from the public. Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Indiana State Police Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sergeant Brian Maudlin at the Putnamville Post (765) 653-4114 or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 1-800-589-0805. This is a very active investigation, and all tips will be investigated. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A safe and television were taken from Lowell’s home. The safe was a light to medium dark gray, measuring 23 ½” tall, 17” in depth, and 17” wide, in pristine condition and manufactured by John D. Brush and Company. The television was a black 46” Sony Bravia LCD screen.