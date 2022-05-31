GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – A stolen car led to a police chase and single-vehicle crash in Greenfield, just East of Indianapolis.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Anderson Police Officers investigated a stolen vehicle at a hotel this morning. When officers approached the vehicle, a male suspect resisted officers, got in the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers from the Greenfield Police Department were notified and pursued the suspect. When they located him, the suspect fled police for a second time.

During the chase, the suspect ran a four way stop. The suspect then lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and struck and broke a utility pole.

The damaged vehicle after the crash

The suspect also collided with several trees and was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the suspect and crash is ongoing.