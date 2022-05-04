FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Combat Ops Entertainment has added a new aspect to their entertainment center, as you can now feel like you’re in a whole new world.

Virtual Reality has seen a major uptick in recent years, and now you can join the fun with the new Omni VR experience.

Combat Ops has many different games and activities for everyone to enjoy. There’s mission-based laser tag, Nerf-style tag, mini-golf, mini-bowling, axe throwing, laser maze, and arcade games!

They also have food and drinks, including wine slushies, as well as IPAs and craft beers. WhiteClaw and imported beer is also sold.

The new experience is open during normal business hours and costs $18 for non-members and $14 for members.

For more information on the omni virtual reality experience and other activities offered, visit Combat Ops’ website.