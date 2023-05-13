FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The South Whitley Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Shannon Marie Kincaid and 9-year-old Adalynn Fae Newman. Shannon is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 241 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Adalynn is 4 feet and 1 inch tall, 60 pounds and also has blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.

Shannon and Adalynn were last seen 123 miles northeast of Indianapolis Friday, May 12, 2023 at 4:40pm in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with the Indiana plate 442DNA.

Shannon and Adalynn are said to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Any information regarding Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman should contact the South Whitely Police Department at 260-244-6410 or call 911.