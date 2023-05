FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The South Whitley Police Department says 27-year-old Shannon Marie Kincaid and 9-year-old Adalynn Fae Newman were both located safely.

Shannon and Adalynn were reported missing on Saturday after not being seen since around 4:40 p.m. on Friday in South Whitley.

Shannon is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 241 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Adalynn is 4 feet and 1 inch tall, 60 pounds, and also has blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.