Statehouse Representatives offering paid internships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana House of Representatives is offering a paid internship to college students and recent graduates.

The internship is full-time and will start in 2021, from January through April, taking place Monday through Friday. Interns will receive a biweekly stipend of $750, will have the option to earn college credit, and will be eligible for a $3,000 scholarship to use towards academic expenses.

According to State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne), the legislature may make certain changes to the internship program due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. If this happens, adjustments will be communicated to candidates and intern hires.

“Finding a meaningful internship with so many benefits can be challenging,” Morris said. “Add in the networking, potential future employment and opportunities to gain new skills, and this program is hard to beat. I encourage all young professionals from our area to apply soon.”

Before the start of each legislative session, House Republicans hire interns to help legislators and staff with the increased workload. State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) said positions are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students.

“Internships are an excellent place to learn skills and develop both personally and professionally,” Carbaugh said. “An internship like this builds on classroom lessons, and for many, this is the first opportunity to put their skills into practice. In addition to gaining experience, interns are able to explore different career fields.”

Click here to apply, the deadline is October 31st.