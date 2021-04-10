Silver alert issued for Anderson woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaylee Hornung, a 20 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a bluish green shirt, dark yoga pants with pink and purple plaid shoes, and was last seen getting into a silver 4-door sedan with unknown plate information

Kaylee is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Kaylee Hornung, contact the Anderson Police Department at (765) 642-0221 or 911.