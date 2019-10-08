Silver Alert declared for missing Peru man

Peru, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued by Indiana State Police for a missing man from Peru, Indiana early Tuesday. The alert was declared at 12:02 a.m.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 62-year-old David Nelson Ryan. Police said he was last seen on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 4:30 pm.

In a release issued Tuesday, police said Ryan is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe he may be driving a white 2003 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana license plate AWP625.

David is missing from Peru, Indiana which is 83 miles north of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Nelson Ryan, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Department at 765-472-1322 or 911.