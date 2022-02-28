FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation on Monday announced it will close State Road 37 east of State Road 101 for bridge construction on March 7. The bridge goes over the Hamm Ditch. The construction is expected to last until early June.

During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of S.R. 101, S.R. 8 and Ohio S.R. 18, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.