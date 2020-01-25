State reps. meet with Fort Wayne educators to discuss education crisis

FORT WAYNE , Ind (WANE) – State leaders spent their Saturday morning with Fort Wayne educators and parents.

The town hall meeting was a question and answer session that allowed the public to address certain issues with Indiana lawmakers.

State Sen. Liz Brown, District 15

State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, District 80

State Rep. David Abbot, District 82

State Rep. Christopher Judy, District 83

and State Rep. Dave Heine, District 85 were all in attendance.

“We wanted to hear directly from them and understand what are the issues in the classroom” said State Sen. Brown. “I think we learned a lot today.”

Refusing to let the momentum of fixing the current state of public education, educators and parents packed out the town hall meeting.

“I don’t feel like I ever want to exploit a teacher,” said State Rep. Heine. “A teacher is teaching our youth, you know I am a product of public education.”

One of the top hot button issues is funding. Many teachers believe Indiana’s public school system is severely underfunded and the student is the one who suffers.

Jessica Farlow, a mother of 5 and a 5th grade teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools, said she wants state lawmakers to understand the current formula of foundational money is leaving the students with special needs without the right resources.

“The more money per child is going to every single child, but it’s lowering the amount of money we have to provide the neediest children with the services they desperately need,” said Farlow.

Accountability was another topic of discussion. Teachers expressed that the voucher program is another reason the funds for public education is being bled dry.

“Often times we see awesome kids leave the public schools and to go to private education, only to be kicked back to us to be educated again because they don’t fit the mold,” said 3rd grade teacher Shaina Schoof. “We are constantly losing funding to the voucher programs.”

Another concern from educators was mandatory externships. Teachers told state leaders that externships should not be mandatory. State Rep. Heine announced that bill 1003 will make externships optional. It will be on the floor this upcoming Monday.

