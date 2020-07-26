Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lafayette Police Department is searching for Louis Rae Murdoch.

Murdoch is a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 220 pounds, black hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red Trump baseball hat, a white or black shirt, and khaki shorts.

Murdoch is believed to be driving a black 2016 Hyundai Tucson with an American Flag decal on the passenger side back window, and Indiana license plate XHG328.

Murdoch was last seen on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:01 pm. Louis is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on Louis Rae Murdoch, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.