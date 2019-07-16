Silver Alert declared for missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Melissa Dawn Smith.

Smith is a white 31-year-old woman. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue or purple swim top, black shorts, and white flip flops or sandals.

She was driving a black 2016 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate number XYL607.

Smith is missing from Danville, which is about 20 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, July 12 at 9 a.m.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Melissa Smith, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.