State Blvd restaurant to be leveled, replaced by strip mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An empty building that has been home to several restaurants spanning six decades is set to be razed, replaced by a small strip mall.

The owners of the building at 1329 W. State Blvd, west of West State Plaza, have asked the city zoning hearing officer for approval to reduce a landscape buffer on the property. If allowed, plans could move forward in the construction of a 12,000 square foot multi-tenant retail building and the destruction of the 62-year-old building.

The building last operated as Nuevo Charros, a Mexican/American restaurant. It followed Keliah’s House of Pancakes, Rich’s Cafe and Charky’s Family Restaurant, among other businesses.

The request will be heard at a public hearing set to happen Wednesday morning at Citizens Square.

