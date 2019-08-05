St. Vincent Thrift Store is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a corner store that offers more than just a place to shop. The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store serves the community and those less fortunate.

“A few months ago I was kind of homeless for about a month and I didn’t know where to turn,” said Karen Murdock. Luckily for her there was a store right along her bus route that could help. “The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store stepped up and gave me a brand new bed, couch and they furnished everything in my apartment by the grace of God. They even delivered it too.”

“Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is one of many thrift stores in Fort Wayne but I like to call it Fort Wayne’s help store because folks can come in right off the street and get immediate needs resolved,” said store manager Tim Fagan.

Fagan has been managing the store for more than four years. It’s been helping the less fortunate since 1948. Located at 1600 South Calhoun Street it offers a hand up and a hand out to those in need. “Folks that are living on the street need clothes right now, need toiletries right now. To my knowledge there’s not any place else where you can go and get that right away,” said Fagan. “In addition to being able to do that we have a voucher program through 23 of our Catholic church conferences where they will write vouchers for clothing and or furniture at no cost to them.”



While WANE was in the store some shoppers were even picking up mattresses. “We have new mattresses and box springs that we buy through Wolf Mattress in New Haven and they treat us very well,” said Fagan. “We buy very economically and mark things up just enough to cover the basics of getting them here and paying for the gas. We do charge for some items but just enough to keep the lights on.”

From mattresses to clothing and even walkers, everything in the store is either donated or purchased with donated funds. It partners with many businesses and organizations. “Since it began in 1948, I’m sure we’ve probably helped over a million people I would imagine,” said Fagan.

“I had a gentleman come in one day off the bus wearing nothing but a towel. He was an older gentleman and he had a situation on the bus and it was the only outfit of clothes that he had. We helped him out and a customer even paid for him to get lunch. It feels good helping people out like that.”

“I like so many things here,” said Murdock. “I like the pictures on the walls, the clothes and the furniture.” But it’s not just the pictures and the household furnishings that keep Murdock coming back. She said it’s the people and the mission. “Spiritually, emotionally and financially this is the very best place to come. They make you feel at home. That’s why I keep coming back.”

The store accepts donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also call 260-456-3561 and press 1, if you have a large item like furniture to donate. The Thrift Store will not accept: electronics, computers, entertainment centers, chemicals and cleaners, commercial desks, self-recorded video and audio tapes, pianos, organs and building materials.

Items need to be clean and in working order with no rips, stains or tears. On the St. Vincent de Paul website you’ll find more information about donating.

On Sunday, September 22, at 2 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul will hold its 2019 Friends of the Poor Walk fundraiser at Parkview Field. Click here for registration information.