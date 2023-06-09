(WPRI) —Squishmallows will soon be included in McDonald’s Happy Meals across the country.

Jazwares announced the collaboration earlier this week, which will feature 24 exclusive Squishmallows.

(Jazwares release)

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands,” Jazwares’ Gerhard Runken said.

Fourteen of the squishmallows will come with an exclusive playlist from Universal Music Group that is tailored to the plush’s ‘personality’. Kids can scan access the playlists by scanning the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or on the Happy Meal box.

Each participating McDonald’s will offer 10 – 12 unique versions of the plushes, which will be placed inside a Squishmallow-themed Happy Meal box, according to Jazwares.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when the Squishmallow-themed Happy Meals will roll out.

Squishmallows were first launched by Kelly Toys in 2017 and have grown in popularity over the years. The super soft stuffed animals come in a variety of colors and sizes.