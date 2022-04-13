FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring is here and that’s prompting many to clean out their closets. But what do you do with those items? Instead of throwing them away, you can donate them to someone in need.

There are lots of area organizations that take donations and give them to people who are in need of items, free of charge.

The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is one of them. Hoosiers are invited to bring all of their gently used items such as lamps, everyday dishes, countertop appliances, and more. Tina with the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank says without the public’s help and support by donating items, they would not have a mission.

“Our mission lies upon the generosity of the community to supply us with gently used items in good condition, so we can then turn that around and get it to families that are in need, that have experienced some type of crisis,” Tina said.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Clothing is another option. This organization provides clothing to thousands of students each year.

Career Closet and Martha’s Closet are also available to donate to and receive from. Career Closet specifically provides people with work and interview attire. From suits to uniforms, to shoes and accessories, they have essentials for many workplaces.

Both organizations are through Lifehouse Church and are referral based. This means clients must be referred by am agency, school or church. Find the link to refer a client here.

The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is also referral based, and there is a process to donating items. If you have small items to give, you can head to the Mustard Seed during regular business hours. If you are needing a large item picked up in the Allen or Dekalb Counties, you’ll need to plan ahead.