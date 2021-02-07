Sports bars in town celebrate the big game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual championship of the National Football League is said to be one of the biggest games in the world. Sunday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The big game will be celebrated all around the world, including at some sports bars in Fort Wayne.

The Pub at 1802 has full surround sound to enjoy the game. Featured is a special Cuban Sandwich for the Buccaneers and KC Smoked Rib Tips for the Chiefs. Special Hurricane Drinks will also be served. The party starts at 5 p.m at 1802 Spy Run Ave.

Wings Etc. at 947 E Dupont Road is having a “Big Game Carryout” party. Times are limited, but you can order here.

Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill has specials for the big game. It is serving 100 Ounce Beer Tube & One Large Pizza for $21 and a dozen wings & 5 Domestic Beers for $20. Celebrate at 6179 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Enjoy the game tonight on WANE 15 starting at 6:30 p.m.