Spirit of Abraham Lincoln present within Allen County Public Library’s Lincoln Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years, the Lincoln Collection at the Allen County Public Library has been considered a rite of passage for kids who visit for a school field trip or with their parents.

Previously known as The Lincoln Museum of Fort Wayne, the current collection is shared between the ACPL and the Indiana State Museum. The collection at the ACPL consists of more than 18,000 printed pieces like books, letters and photographs linked to Abraham Lincoln and his family.

One item that grabs a lot of attention is a photo of Mary Todd Lincoln after Abraham’s death. Towards the end of her life, Lincoln visited a spirit photographer who claimed they could photograph a person with the “spirit” of a deceased loved one. The photo of Mary Todd in mourning appears to have a ghost of Abraham standing behind her with his hands on her shoulders.

Mary Todd Lincoln sitting in front of what appears to be the spirit of the late Abraham Lincoln. This was the last known photo of Mary Todd Lincoln before dying in 1882.

“It is our most popular item, by far,” said Lincoln Collection Librarian Emily Rapoza.

Under normal circumstances, the collection would be hosting tours for students, family and history buffs. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, those tours have halted for now.

For now, fans of the collection can access over 18,000 digital copies of these relics on the Allen County Public Library website.

Rendering of the new Rolland Center for Lincoln Research. Construction is expected to be completed this Spring.

The ACPL is also in the process of moving the Lincoln Collection to its new home on the first floor of the library. Construction on the Rolland Center is expected to be completed by this spring.