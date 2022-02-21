SPENCER, Ind. (WANE) Police responded to a call on Saturday evening from a woman saying her husband had shot their son. The shooting took place in Richland City, a town on the southern border of Indiana in Spencer County.

Indiana State Police say they found Justin Blair, 40, with a bullet wound in his abdomen when they arrived at the scene. An ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital. Michael Blair, 70, and Linda Blair, 65, were also in the house.

Preliminary investigation showed that Justin and Michael had gotten into a fight that ended with Michael shooting his son. It’s unclear if the argument that led to Justin being shot was physical or not.

Michael Blair was arrested for Domestic Violence Causing Serious Bodily Injury and is currently being held in the Spencer County Jail.