FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City officials have made it no secret they want a new grocery store on the southeast side.

And they already have a model they want to emulate.

Fort Wayne officials plan to use Market on the Green – a non-profit, full-service grocery store – located in Toledo, Ohio, as the basis for one here.

Created by ProMedica, a major healthcare provider with hospitals across Ohio and into Michigan, Market on the Green serves a designated food desert in downtown Toledo, according to its website.

City officials will possibly use some of the more than $50 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds the city is set to receive to make a similar grocery store happen here.

“We understood the need for a grocery store on the southeast side that had fresh food and convenience, and we started looking for a model,” said Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne’s Director of Community Development. “We found one nearby.”

Market on the Green offers everything from fresh produce to meats, wine and beer and household cleaning items as well as health and beauty products. It offers curbside pickup as well as delivery.

Plus, it has a mobile market that brings produce, meat, dairy and other groceries to a variety of housing locations in Toledo.

“ProMedica became aware of health concerns in the community they were serving in Toledo, and recognized nutrition could be a contributor to some of the health concerns they were seeing,” Townsend said.

A new southeast side grocery store has been bandied about for years.

While the southeast has a Kroger at Southgate and places like Utopia Community Grocery on Oxford Avenue, officials have continuously floated the idea for a new grocery store that could serve more people who live in food deserts.

Areas highlighted in green are USDA designated food deserts, or areas considered low income and low access to nutritional food (Source: USDA Economic Research Service)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as low income areas that also have low access to nutritious food. According to the most recent data, several south and southeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods are considered food desert territory.

Mayor Tom Henry brought up the need for a new grocery during his state of the city address last month, and city officials listed it as one of the main projects to be created using the American Rescue Plan funds.

“Access to a neighborhood market can have a positive impact on health conditions, job opportunities, and well being of the neighborhood,” city officials wrote in their use of American Rescue Plan Act funds proposal.

Townsend added that the demand for the grocery store is there.

“We’ve been working with the community and we have great partnerships within the southeast community,” Townsend said. “The southeast side wants this, and we have a proven model.”

Officials with ProMedica were unavailable for comment this week, but Townsend said the health network is assisting Fort Wayne in setting up its own version of Market on the Green. When that will happen and where it will be located is still up in the air.

But for Townsend, its no longer a matter of “if” this will happen.

“I feel passionate about this. I think this will be successful,” she said.