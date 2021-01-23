South Bend woman arrested for dealing cocaine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was arrested for dealing 8 grams of cocaine and other controlled substances on Saturday.

An officer with the ISP Bremen Post All Crimes Policing (ACP) team stopped 54-year-old Julia Alvarez, driving a red Dodge pickup truck, for a moving violation. Alvarez was also suspected of carrying contraband.

ACP retrieved about 10 grams of marijuana, several packages of cocaine weighing about 8 grams, and more than $7,000.

Alvarez was arrested under the charges of Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana and was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail where she is awaiting trial.

