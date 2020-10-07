FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some local lawmakers, churches and private donors are making sure voters have free rides to get to the polls for early voting this month. 81-year old Cora King is one of those voters. “I say vote. Just vote. Don’t say your vote don’t count. It doesn’t count if you don’t vote.”

King has been voting for 60 years. On Wednesday, October 7, she and others were given a free ride on an American Heritage Trails charter bus that took them to Memorial Coliseum for early voting. They left from the parking lot of Come As You Are Community Church at 7910 South Anthony Boulevard.

Their ride was part of a voter turnout initiative called Souls to the Polls. Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker is one of the organizers. “We want to make sure that any person, any party, has an opportunity to cast their vote,” said Tucker. “We know that the Coliseum is a great hike away for many of our residents who live southeast, so we’re making sure that we pick them up in two locations.”

The second location is the Fort Wayne Urban League at 2135 South Hanna Street. More free rides will be given this month to anyone who needs one. The bus will depart three times a day on October 14 and 21. The times are 8:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. from Come As You Are Community Church. Departure times on October 14 and 21 from the Fort Wayne Urban League are 8:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Call Come As You Are Community Church at 447-6036 for more information. You can also call 260-267-2769 or 348-5946.