FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some Fort Wayne residents may be forced to leave their homes after their property management company raised their rent.

CIM Living also plans to refuse to accept subsidized housing vouchers starting in the fall.

A resident at Black Pine Flats says her rent was raised by $200 recently after CIM Living acquired the property.

Fort Wayne Housing Authority officials say they are working with the company to help out residents who may not be able to afford living there when the vouchers are no longer accepted at the properties owned by CIM Living.

The vouchers are income-based and can pay up to 100% of residents’ rent.

Housing Authority Executive Director George Guy says the company made the decision based on what was best for their bottom-line.

“They believe based on their performer, that they should be able to get a better market rate unit then what we are allowed to pay in terms of the housing choice voucher program as you know the section 8 program so in their mind it’s not its not feasible for them from a business perspective to do that when they think they can get on the private side more money on the rent,” Guy said.

WANE15 reached out to CIM Living and they have not returned calls. We will bring you their response if they do.