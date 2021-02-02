Some area schools gift students with ‘true snow day’ Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the age of e-learning, Fort Wayne schools still had a way of making students learn on Monday’s snow day, but some schools decided to give their students a “true snow day.”

On that list would be Canterbury School. On social media, they encouraged their students to build a snowman, take a sleigh ride, have a snowball fight and drink some hot cocoa.

“I think this has really been a tough year for everybody,” said Head of School David Jackson. “Mental health is important and we need to focus on that. We thought it would be a great gift to the kids, to families to have a true snow day. This was just a chance to celebrate a little bit, give the kids a day to take a deep breath and the teachers too and the families a nice reprieve.”

Blackhawk Christian School is another example of a school system that gave their kids true snow days Monday.

“The reason for that is since COVID hit last March, we’ve been doing so much e-learning and even though we’ve been open every day for school, anytime a student’s out of school they’re still doing school,” explained Head of School Kevin Newby. “So, there really hasn’t been any true relief for students, for teachers or for parents, even.”

Monday’s snow day followed a weekend of heavy snow, with about eight inches falling over the Fort Wayne area.