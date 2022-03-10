FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still out at the local watering hole celebrating the Indiana Hoosiers’ win over Michigan while reading this – hours and hours after it happened – know that you can score a free or discounted ride home thanks to Sober Ride Indiana.

For the second consecutive year, the organization is offering $15 discounts off of Uber and Lyft rides up to 2,000 redemptions during select dates to curb drunk driving.

Ride credits are available between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. on the following days:

Today – March 13, which coincides with the Big Ten Tournament

March 17-19, which is St. Patrick’s Day weekend

March 19-April 5, which coincides with the NCAA Tournament

Sober Ride was created by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute in 2020 to cut down on impaired driving, especially around the holidays and events such as the basketball tournaments. The program is federally funded by the National High Traffic Safety Administration, and is also being held in Indianapolis.

“Using a ride service is already cheaper than getting an OWI and going to jail,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute executive director in a media release. “With Sober Ride Indiana, it’s essentially free.

To redeem a $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions.

Before booking a sober ride, customers are encouraged to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Tips are not included, and users are financially responsible for anything over $15.

Possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee availability of the credit. Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis were selected based on crash data and the prevalence of impaired