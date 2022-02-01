Snow supplies in short supply

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you don’t have a shovel and want one now, you might be out of luck.

With a snow storm on its way to our area, snow supplies are in short supply. WANE 15 traveled across the city to see if there were any supplies left. One of the first stops was Do It Best on Wells Street. On the door of the entrance, a signed read “out of snow shovels.”

According to the assistant manager on duty, the store sold out of shovels around 10:00 Tuesday morning.

Ras Gadieth was out with his son, trying to track down a shovel. He said he has been searching all across the city and couldn’t find one.

“I’m out of luck,” Gadieth said. “Of course we are coming through a serious COVID situation. Stocks are going to be short and I expect not everything to be in place. I’m not really surprised but I am going to keep looking though.”

Gadieth is originally from Jamaica and has lived in Fort Wayne for the past three years. He said he misses the sand, but he is trying to adjust to the snowy weather in Indiana. He added that he hopes the people who have a shovel share theirs with the ones who don’t.

WANE 15 also went to the Do it Best located in Southeast Fort Wayne. We weren’t allowed to film inside, but they had about 10 shovels left.