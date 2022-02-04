Snow shoveled and plowed while residents face below freezing temperatures

Sarah Vise and Quinn got to work shoveling out his Jeep Renegade on Berry Street Friday morning.

While the city tended to the side streets after the snow dump Allen County got Wednesday and Thursday, residents were out with snowblowers and shovels to deal with the more than 12 inches of the white stuff.

The streets were melting and slushy while the sun shone Friday, but temperatures were expected to plummet, according to Wane-15 meteorologists. A high of 20 degrees Fahrenheit was expected Friday going down to about 11 degrees at nightfall.

Friday around noon, Monica Woodard was shoveling her mother’s driveway and sidewalk for the third time since snow came down Wednesday, she said.

Monica Woodard shovels out her mother’s driveway on Rosemont Drive.

Joe Fairfield drove his snow plow for hours with partner, Kevin Hardesty.

The home is on a corner of Rosemont Avenue and subject to drifts.

“The storm has been a pain in the butt, because it was spread out over days,” Woodard said, leaning on a snow shovel. “I keep doing it to keep ahead of it. All it takes is a wind and this will be drifted shut tomorrow. It drifts constantly because of the hill being here and you just have to keep doing it.”

Woodard said she hadn’t had much trouble getting around because she owns a 4-wheel drive vehicle. But she’d been over to help her sister dig out on Thompson Avenue and helped numerous people who were stuck in the snow Thursday.

On Berry Street, Sarah Vise and her friend, Quinn, who asked that his last name not be used, were digging out his Jeep Renegade.

It had only parked in front of their apartment since Thursday,” he said. Thursday is when Allen County saw up to eight inches of snow, topping the 4.4 inches on Wednesday when the storm started.

The snow was pretty easy to shovel, except there was a layer of ice underneath the snow, Quinn said. “It’s clumped pretty well and it can break up pretty easily.” It would have been much more difficult with more ice.

Quinn was working with a taped wrist and was hoping to make it to a doctor’s appointment, he said, but wasn’t sure how passable all the city roads would be.

That was something that Joe Fairfield was paying attention to as he drove his pickup truck with partner, Kevin Hardesty.

He’d been out plowing streets, alleys and apartment complexes since 4 a.m. Thursday concentrating in the Wells Street Corridor and off Reed Road, Fairfield said

“Some of the main streets are good. Some of the side streets are good, but then some of the side, side roads, they’re still impassable. It’s like the alleys are all blocked in.”

Around noon, Friday, Fairfield expected to be plowing for another five to six hours until he went home for some sleep before working again Friday night.

It wasn’t just the snow plow he was using, Fairfield said. He had a big shovel in the back.