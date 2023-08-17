FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a rematch 20 years in the making. The last time Warren Central and Snider met on the gridiron was in the 2004 Class 5A state title game, with the Panthers falling short in a 35-23 battle.

With the SAC opening the door to non-conference games, head coach Kurt Tippmann is testing Snider early with a road trip to Warren Central. The Warriors begin the year as the No. 6 team in Class 6A in the IFCA coaches poll.

Snider, the No. 2 team in the 5A poll, looks to get last year’s heartbreaking ending out of their system with a statement win in Indianapolis.

Kickoff at Warren Central High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.