Wildfire smoke will be making another appearance today

Usually, folks love mild days like today with temperatures in the 70s, but today wildfire smoke may deteriorate the air quality bringing in a replay of the haze and smoke from the last two weeks.

A weather system brought cooler air in last night from Canada and the wind flow has changed to the north. We’ve also seen smoke across Minnesota and the front will allow it to move east today and this weekend.

The east coast will also see a smoky/hazy weekend with air quality continuing to degrade through Sunday.

An area of high pressure will not let all smoke blown to the surface mix into the atmosphere above us. But, the high will move east this weekend, which will, in turn, change the flow of air from the north to the south by Sunday.

Air quality could still be a problem Saturday but should improve drastically by Sunday as our winds change.

The forecast for the next ten days does not have any systems coming from the north should air quality, at least from wildfire smoke, should be greatly improved.