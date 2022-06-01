FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A small fire was called in at the old St. Joseph Hospital at the corner of Broadway and Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

Fire crews were sent to the building shortly after 6 p.m.

WANE 15’s crew at the scene could see a small amount of smoke coming from a window, but there weren’t any visible flames.

Bricks could be seen falling from the building onto Broadway. Parts of Broadway, Main Street, and southbound Van Buren Street were closed due to the damage.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 there is concern that the building is not structurally sound and construction crews may have to knock the rest of it down, which could result in some long-term road closures.

The cause of the smoke was not immediately clear.

The building is currently undergoing demolition as the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital opened up across the street off of Van Buren Street.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

