Six steps to improvement to be featured in Startup Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A system to improve both businesses and individuals will be featured in a free five-day event to keep startups operating.

Startup Week Fort Wayne, beginning Monday, will feature 24 unique presentations that will provide information and resources for those interested in starting or growing a business.

One of the featured speakers will be Scott Abbott. Abbott is the author of “Level Up” and spreads the word on E.O.S., or Entrepreneurial Operating System.

“I’m really excited to visit with young adults, startups and companies that have been around for a while,” Abbott told WANE 15. “The event is about bringing a sense of community, a bunch of folks coming together to figure out how to be better versions of themselves and their organizations.”E.O.S. will be featured Wednesday afternoon. The system features ways to improve six key components to business: vision, people, data, process, issues and traction.

“We’re giving everybody an insight into what E.O.S. is,” Abbott explained. “They’re going to be getting a great workbook that goes over the foundational tools they can use back at work and in their lives at home.”

See video for a full breakdown of E.O.S. as explained by Scott Abbott.