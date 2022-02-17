FORT WAYNE, Ind. – It’s roots go back beyond the building, to the first Black people to settle in Fort Wayne.

And it’s congregation played a huge role in a late 1960s civil rights protest to desegregate Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Now in the midst of Black History Month, the Turner Chapel AME Church, built in 1927 and located at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, which is the country’s official list of properties considered worthy of preservation.

“On behalf of the congregation of Turner Chapel AME Church, we are honored to receive this recognition,” Pastor Kenneth Christmon said in a City of Fort Wayne release.

Built by the Calvary United Brethren Congregation and purchased in 1963 by Turner Chapel AME, Christmon said the congregation can be traced back to the first Black people to settle in Fort Wayne. This historic recognition is “for the 173-year history of speaking out for social justice and equality in the community,” he said.

As the 1969-1970 school year dawned and Fort Wayne Community Schools were slow to integrate – despite an order from the U.S. Supreme Court – the church became the site of one of six “Freedom Schools” across the city.

Led by a group of 15 ministers who demanded integration in elementary schools, Freedom Schools were designed for Black families to use to boycott FWCS. These schools opened on Sept. 3, 1969, and Turner’s Freedom School had the highest attendance with a peak of 283.

The curriculum at these schools included learning about black history and significant African Americans in history, according to a city release.

The boycott led to as much as a 70 percent decrease in enrollment at four targeted elementary schools. A week after opening the Freedom Schools, State School Superintendent Richard Wells met with three ministers from the Black community for over two hours.

Two days later, school officials agreed to integrate and all students returned to their regular schools, according to the city release.

“The story of leadership in the Freedom Schools boycott in 1969 is one of the many illustrations of Turner Chapel’s long history as Fort Wayne’s first African American congregation,” Christmon said.

Gwendolyn Morgan, a congregation member, was part of an effort to get the church on the National Register, along with Fort Wayne Community Development and ARCH, Inc.

“We want this church vital and energized as a place of refuge, hope, peace and renewal in the community,” Morgan said in the city release. “We are so pleased to celebrate our history during Black History Month.”

The church building gained Fort Wayne Local Historic Designation in 2019 and is now the third building to be on the National Register in Southeast Fort Wayne, along with St. Peters Church and School as well as the Fort Wayne Coca-Cola Plant on Pontiac Street.

It is the first listing in the city with significance in local civil rights history, according to city officials.