WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — 89-year-old John Day was found safe Sunday night after a statewide Silver Alert was issued.

John Day, 89, courtesy of Indiana State Police

The Wabash Police Department posted on it’s Facebook roughly half hour after the alert was issued that Day was located driving in Marshall County. Law enforcement and medics were assisting him.

Prior to the alert, Day was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. He was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance, according to the Silver Alert.

This story has been updated with the correct image and age for John Day after Indiana State Police issued a correction from its initial Silver Alert release.