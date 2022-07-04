ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, a 70 year old white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Sketcher boots.

Glenn is missing from Rockville, Indiana which is 57 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Glenn Kiger, contact the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5480 or 911.