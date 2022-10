NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for 27-year-old Zachary Henderson.

According to police, he was missing from North Vernon, Indiana. He was last seen on Friday at 9:55 a.m. and was believed to be in extreme danger.

Police described him as a white male who is 6-feet 3-inches tall, 265 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.