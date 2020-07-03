Silver Alert issued for missing Porter County man

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Rodrick G. Moore, 75, who went missing from Valparaiso, Indiana.

75-year-old white male

Six feet, 180 pounds

Gray hair with blue eyes

Last seen wearing a Valparaiso University Baseball hat, eyeglasses, gray polo shirt, tan/gray shorts, knee high socks, tennis shoes and a silver watch.

Last seen on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:45 p.m.

Authorities are investigating his disappearance. They believe he is in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Moore, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department 219-477-3000 or 911.