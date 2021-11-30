Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Kokomo man.

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 83-year-old Charles Kraner. He was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Kraner is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 194 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. He was also driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana registration UAP605.

Officials say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Charles Kraner, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105 or 911.