Silver Alert issued for missing Deputy man

DEPUTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Deputy, Indiana.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Robert Mark Keith, 60. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Keith was last seen on Sunday, December 26 at 4:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Mark Keith, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-265-4344 or 911.