MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A silver alert has been issued for 16-year-old female, Chyanne Hawkins.

She is missing from Marion, Indiana, and was last seen on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Hawkins was seen leaving in a gray Nissan 4-door sedan with a partial Indiana license plate of 924.

Police describe her as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was seen last seen wearing a black jacket and blue shorts.

If you have any information, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.