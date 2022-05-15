LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of David Gaby, a 71 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 225 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a white 1998 Ford truck with an Indiana plate of TK437LTA.

David is missing from Logansport, Indiana which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:24 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Gaby, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.